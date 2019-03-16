Check out these St. Paddy’s Day drinks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- FOX59's resident mixologist Jason Foust has just the cocktail recipes to make your friends and family green with envy - shamrock green.

Take a look above as Jason shows off his St. Patrick's Day inspired mixes and check out the recipes below.

Green Tequila Sangria

1 bottle Sauvignon balance or Dry White Wine

5 oz Patron Anejo Tequila

6 oz Patron Citronge Orange

6 Dashes Orange Bitters

4 oz Simple Syrup (equal parts sugar to water)

2 Sprigs Thyme

2 Bags chamomile tea

Green Apple

Green Grapes

Kiwi

Honeydew Melon

Combine all ingredients together and let steep, refrigerated, for two hours. Remove tea bags, then steep overnight. Remove fruit and add fresh.

Mexican-Irish Coffee

1.5 oz Patron Anejo Tequila

.5 oz Patron XO Cafe

.5 Mint Syrup (add 4 mint sprigs to 1 cup hot simple syrup, let steep for 20 min, remove mint) Flavored Cold Brew Coffee Lightly Sweetened Whipped Heavy Cream (sweeten with simple syrup)

Combine spirits, syrup and cold brew in shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into coupe or nick & nora glass, the. Slow pour cream over the back of a spoon over the top of the drink. Top with green sprinkles.

Velvet Clover

1.5 oz Patron Anejo Tequila

.5 oz Patron XO Cafe

.5 Mint Syrup (add 4 mint sprigs to 1 cup hot simple syrup, let steep for 20 min, remove mint **cinnamon is a good substitute if mint isn’t desired)

12 oz Terre Haute Velvet Cream Stout (or other milk stout)

Mix all ingredients in glass, and roll from glass to share tin to combine ingredients and for a frothy surface.