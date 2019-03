Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is hosting its own March Madness event, and it too has many Cinderella stories.

The contest will consist of four teams of adoptable dogs and cats. An animal that finds a forever home will be replaced by another animal from the shelter. IACS will announce the teams on Sunday.

The shelter is waiving adoption fees for the animals during the contest. The event runs from March 18-31.