IMPD detectives asking for help locating missing woman with Alzheimer's

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD is asking for the public’s help finding Charlene Lawrence, who suffers from dementia and the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

Lawrence went for a drive in a 2001 bronze four-door Cadillac DeVille at 11 a.m. The license plate reads GOMSU. Her husband spoke with her on the phone at 4:12 p.m., and she wasn’t sure where she was. She said she saw a sign for East 75th Street.

Police believe Lawrence last used her phone near Pittsboro. She uses heart medication and might need medical attention.

Anyone with information should call 317-327-3811 or 911.