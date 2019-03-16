One dead in I-70 multi-vehicle accident near Terre Haute

Posted 12:22 PM, March 16, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. —  An accident on Interstate 70 involving two commercial vehicles and five passenger vehicles has claimed one person’s life, according to Indiana State Police.

The accident occurred Saturday morning on westbound I-70 near the State Road 46 exit, just 11 miles from the Illinois/Indiana state line. All westbound lanes were closed as a result of the accident.

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the deceased has not yet been released.

Hours after the fatal accident, ISP stated another serious accident occurred at the 17 mile marker on westbound I-70 which caused all westbound traffic to be diverted off of I-70 at the SR 59, Brazil exit.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.