One dead in I-70 multi-vehicle accident near Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An accident on Interstate 70 involving two commercial vehicles and five passenger vehicles has claimed one person’s life, according to Indiana State Police.

The accident occurred Saturday morning on westbound I-70 near the State Road 46 exit, just 11 miles from the Illinois/Indiana state line. All westbound lanes were closed as a result of the accident.

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the deceased has not yet been released.

Hours after the fatal accident, ISP stated another serious accident occurred at the 17 mile marker on westbound I-70 which caused all westbound traffic to be diverted off of I-70 at the SR 59, Brazil exit.