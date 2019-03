× Pedestrian dies after being struck by car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police say a car struck and killed a pedestrian tonight at 38th and Mitthoeffer.

IMPD received the call a little after 9 p.m. Officers found an adult male who appeared to have been struck by a car. EMS transported the man, but he died at a local hospital.

The driver of the car stayed on-scene and is cooperating with officials.