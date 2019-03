Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Travelers will soon have new options to choose from when it comes to eating and dining at the airport.

Sun King Brewery, Bub's Burgers and The Stacked Pickle are just a few of the new establishments opening soon. Cafe Patachou, however, confirmed it will be closing its airport location.

FOX59 spoke with Tinker Coffee co-founder Stephen Hall. The coffee shop is opening an airport location, and Hall hopes to have it open by the end of the year.