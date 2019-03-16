Yard House offers Irish eats from now until April 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Eat like an Irishman this St. Patrick's Day and beyond as Yard House celebrates the month of March with a new Pub Fare menu featuring Irish-inspired drinks and dishes.

Stopping by to see our FOX59 Morning News Team, Chef Matt Sowar demonstrates how to make Shepherd's Pie and Mash.

But Shepherd's Pie is just one of the classic Irish dishes available at Yard House now until April 8. Other twists on classic Irish dishes and traditional pub fare:

Whiskey Black Pepper Wings: crispy wings tossed in a whiskey black pepper glaze Corned Beef Egg Rolls: shredded corned beef, cabbage and swiss in a crispy shell, served with dijon aïoli dipping sauce Shepherd’s Pie & Mash: ground lamb simmered in stout beer with herbs, peas and potatoes, baked inside a flaky pastry crust and topped with parmesan mashed potatoes, brandy-shallot gravy and parsley Grilled Guinness Cheddar & Braised Beef Melt: shredded braised beef and guinness-infused cheddar cheese on artisan bread, served with tomato bisque Whiskey Glazed Salmon: grilled salmon basted with whiskey black pepper glaze, served with kale, cabbage and bacon mashed potatoes and parsley



Enjoy these Irish eats with these specially-crafted, expertly-paired Irish-inspired drinks: