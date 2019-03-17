× 1 Dead 1 critcal in fatal car accident

One person died early Sunday morning and another person was transported to the hospital in critical condition as a result of a car accident. The crash happened on the intersection of North Tibbs Avenue and West 30th Street in Indianapolis, across the street from Cardinal Ritter Catholic High School.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department responded to reports of a serious car crash just after midnight Sunday. Responding officers arrived to a accident involving a dark Audi passenger vehicle and a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck. Early reports indicate the victims of the crash were driving the passenger vehicle, but police have not revealed who was at fault in the accident as an investigation is on-going. The victims name has not been revealed, as a next of kin has not yet been notified.

Police have said they are currently searching for the driver of the pick-up truck and at least two passengers who ran on foot from the crash site. IMPD dispatched one of their K-9 units and closed at least two blocks, from North Moreland Avenue to Lafayette Road, to try and find the three people who ran. Police are asking for any one with any information that can help them find the driver of the pick up truck to contact IMPD.

