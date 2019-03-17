IN Focus: Sen. Young explains vote in support of national emergency declaration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss his decision to vote against a resolution blocking President Trump's declaration of a national emergency, a measure the President vetoed on Friday.

Young and Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) both voted against the resolution rebuking the national emergency, but 12 GOP senators did vote for the measure, joining Democrats in their effort to block the President's declaration.

“Diving into the statute and legal precedents took a lot of work, but after I did that work and consulted with some legal experts and policy experts, the answer was pretty clear to me.," said Young. “A, the president does have legal authority under the national emergency act. B, several president’s before him have declared all sorts of emergency – which frankly are still on the books which isn’t necessarily a good think, and C, there is a crisis on our southern border.”

Young did co-sponsor a bill calling for more oversight of the emergency declaration process.

“There needs to be more congressional oversight over this process," said Young, who added it wasn't clear if the President would support such an effort. “Congress needs to be able to review this in a more expeditious fashion and we need to put more guard rails around this law moving forward, but make no mistake the law is quite clear this was both legal and appropriate in this instance.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called the proposal a 'sham,' saying it would "allow the President to violate the constitution, just this once."