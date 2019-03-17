× ISP: Clinton officer shoots suspected drunk driver after he rammed into him with car

CLINTON. Ind. — A Clinton officer shot a suspected drunk driver during a traffic stop Saturday night.

Police received multiple reports of a drunk driver in the area of County Road 1680 South. An officer spotted the driver and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

But when the officer left his patrol car, the man drove straight at him, ramming into the officer and pinning him against his patrol car. That’s when the officer shot the driver.

He was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis. His condition is unknown at this time.

ISP says the officer is fine.