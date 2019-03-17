Light snow to rain on St. Paddy’s Day; warming up into spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Light snow showers have arrived and will travel over central Indiana through the morning hours. Snow showers will continue to fall with temperatures in the lower 30s. Some locations north of Indianapolis could see minor snow accumulation, which could create a few slick spots on untreated surfaces.

Use caution if you are traveling over northern Indiana during the first half of the day. One inch or less could fall within White, Cass and Clinton (northern) counties. Any snow that accumulates will likely not stick around for long! Temperatures will rise in to the 40s this afternoon, which will help melt anything that sticks to the ground.

The light mix will turn over to rain showers this afternoon. Isolated showers are possible into late afternoon with skies becoming clearer this evening. Lows tonight will drop into the mid-20s.

Mainly dry conditions are expected on Monday, but there could be a few passing sprinkles. A better chance for showers will arrive on Wednesday as temperatures gradually rise through the work week. The first full day of spring will bring sunshine and seasonal temperatures! 60s make an appearance in our forecast by next weekend!