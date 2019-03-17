× Mother forced to drop baby from balcony as fire tears through New York apartment

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — A woman was forced to drop her baby from a second floor balcony as flames tore through a Ronkonkoma apartment complex early Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a fire at the Colony Park Apartments shortly before 1 a.m. When they arrived, the apartment complex was fully engulfed in flames, police said.

Prior to the officers’ arrival, a mother dropped her infant child from a second floor balcony into a bystander’s arms before jumping to the ground herself, according to police.

The mother and her child were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for minor injuries, police said.

One man was taken to Long Island Community Hospital with minor injuries, cops said.

No other injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.

Five units in the complex have been deemed uninhabitable, authorities said.