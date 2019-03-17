× Suspect flees from police and crashes car with young child in the back

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A suspect involved in a domestic situation near 30th and Keystone led police on a chase around the city, and he had a child in the backseat of his car the whole time.

The call for the domestic situation occurred around 6 p.m. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Captain Robert Troutt says the man had a warrant out of Lake County. He fled in a silver car and led police on a chase through city streets, as well as Interstate 70 and 65.

The suspect eventually crashed into an SUV at 10th and Main in Speedway. He was semiconscious when police got to him, and officers believe he might have been under the influence. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The child seemed unharmed but was taken to Riley Children’s to be checked out. Police believe the suspect is the child’s father.