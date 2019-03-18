‘Bizarre, Bizarre, Bizarre’: Another gruesome bird display pops up in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Neighbors on Massachusetts Avenue are appalled, and a number of them are taking to social media, posting pictures of a dead bird taped to the door of a former business. It's the second gruesome bird display to hit Indy in the past several days.

“I don’t know if they thought this was funny, it’s really sick," Tonya Troutman said of a bloody display on the east side.

We first told you about that incident last week. When Troutman's neighbors near Bosart Avenue and Stratford Avenue found two decapitated doves in an intersection. The animals were draped over blood-soaked money and horseshoes. So far, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is not sure if the incident is connected to the latest one on Mass Ave.

“Bizarre, bizarre, bizarre," said Books & Brews employee Ian Dante. The bar is across the street from the scene. IMPD is investigating bird remains left taped to the glass door a vacant business at 646 Mass Ave. The building was formerly Axiomport Advertising, but has since been sold to Stenz Construction. Dante said a man came into the bar last week carrying a dead bird, and asking for tape to fix it.

“I immediately was like, 'Hey we can’t have dead animals in the bar.' He just said, 'Sorry, sorry,' and turned heel, and walked out the building," Dante said. "He was holding it by the feet, and it was hanging down, so its wings were spread out, and it was red, totally bloody.”

Dante believes it may be the same bird that was taped to the door. He said it was the same color, and that he had seen it in an alley earlier that day.

IMPD said if any of the birds used in these acts were killed for these displays, the person responsible can be charge with a felony.