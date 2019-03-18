× Both families in Noblesville school shooting request lawsuit moved to Marion County

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The family of the girl shot at Noblesville West Middle and the parents of the shooter want to move the civil lawsuit to Marion County.

Both parties filed a joint request to transfer the case out of Hamilton County.

Ella Whistler’s family filed a civil suit against the shooters parents on November 19th.

The suit alleges negligence and liability for the action of their 13-year-old son and requests damages.

Whistler and her teacher, Jason Seaman, were both injured during the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School last May.

The civil lawsuit is set for a jury trial.