Brad Paisley to perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 15: Brad Paisley performs onstage during CBS RADIO's Third Annual 'Stars and Strings' Concert to honor our nation's veterans at Chicago Theatre on November 15, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for CBS RADIO)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – One of country music’s biggest acts is heading to central Indiana!

Brad Paisley will perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on July 20. Chris Lane and Riley Green will join him as special guests.

The concert is part of Paisley’s 2019 World Tour, which kicks off May 30 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Tickets for the Noblesville concert go on sale Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. Fans can also buy tickets as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket.

Paisley is an accomplished singer and songwriter who has won three Grammys, two American Music Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards (including Entertainer of the Year). He’s been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001.

