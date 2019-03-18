Carmel police looking for man in connection with theft at liquor store

Posted 3:17 PM, March 18, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are looking for a man who stole from a liquor store last month.

According to the Carmel Police Department, the man took merchandise from Payless Liquors, 445 S. Range Line Rd., on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

Surveillance images showed the man wearing a Colts knit cap, gray jacket, dark sweat pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information should contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.