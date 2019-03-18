Celebrate National Cheesesteak Day at Hoagies & Hops

Posted 8:53 AM, March 18, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Show your love for cheesesteaks while helping support the mission of a neighborhood community center. Sherman visited Hoagies & Hops ahead of National Cheesesteak Day this Sunday to find out how you can celebrate while helping support the MLK Center.

