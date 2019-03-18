Police: Man found dead in car likely shot himself

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police believe a man found dead in a car killed himself.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of W. Washington Street, where they found the man dead inside a car.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, but police said it appeared the man shot himself. He had previously threatened to kill himself, police said, and no suspects were seen leaving the area.

