Kokomo’s own ink master: Drawing in people all across the world

KOKOMO, Ind—You could call him Kokomo’s own ink master.

“Some tattooing is amazing and some of it is absolutely terrible” said Bohemian Tattoo Club Owner Timothy Boor.

But terrible wasn’t something the Hoosier native had any interest in.

“I became obsessive I had to be as good as I could."

Boor’s journey began in Kokomo. His love of art started at a young age, gaining inspiration from painting greats like Bob Ross.

By his 20’s, his canvas had changed a little, dabbling in a new form of art.

These days, he’s best known for his overly-realistic tattoos, that have gained him a clientele from all across the country, and the world.

“Technically nobody wants you to make a mistake. You really can't. It’s a perfect medium with imperfect people doing it."

Boor is so sought after his next appointment isn’t until May of 20-20! He has clients as far away as the UK and Australia.

His ink has even gained him a dedicated audience on Instagram, with a following of nearly 72,000.