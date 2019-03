× Making the most of your spring break packing

INDIANAPOLIS — Travelers often try to pack light to avoid hefty airline baggage fees. But is a carry-on bag enough if you are away for a week-long spring break trip?

Stylist Ashley Stylz says it can be done! She stopped by Fox 59 to show Scott Jones how she was able to pack 11 outfits in one standard carry-on size suitcase and personal item.