Quiet, chilly open to the week! Midweek showers to open spring…

Skies are mainly clear and temperatures are chilly to open our Monday! Plenty of sunshine will help to move our temperatures back into the middle 40s this afternoon, but still falling short of the seasonal average of 53°. Winds will remain fairly light, so overall a quiet Monday to begin the week!

Tuesday will bring additional sunshine and dry weather, along with slightly milder air building in. Clouds will gather by the evening and rain chances return on Wednesday, just in time for the first day of spring!

Warming trend gets underway on Friday and through the upcoming weekend! 60s appear likely by Saturday and into Sunday with dry weather holding...enjoy! No severe threat this week!