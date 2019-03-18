Severe weather awareness week gets underway, tornado drill Tuesday; A look back at the big tornado outbreaks in state history

STATEWIDE TORNADO DRILL

It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana and our second statewide tornado drill will be conducted just after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. We hope you will participate. Have the discussion with your family and create a severe weather plan. Know where to go when a Tornado Warning is issued.

TORNADO HISTORY IN INDIANA

We average 22 tornadoes in Indiana annually – the most (72) in 2011!

The largest outbreak came on June 2, 1990 with 37 tornadoes across the state – the second most came in of all months – November 2013 when 33 tornadoes occurred on Sunday the 17. A rare event for November and one of the rare times a HIGH risk for severe weather was assessed by the Storm Prediction center the night before.

We are no strangers to large and violent outbreaks. Three of the nation’s largest or deadliest outbreaks have affected Indiana. The Tri-state of 1925, the super outbreak of 1974 and the Palm Sunday outbreak of 1965. Palm Sunday 1965 is the deadliest in state history with 137 fatalities.

One of the longest tracked tornadoes in state history occurred on September 20, 2002. Starting in Monroe County and travelling northeast for 112 miles the storm injured 127 but did not claim any lives!

The longest track occurred in the super outbreak of 1974. Known as the Monticello tornado – the initial track was 121 miles long but the track was disputed by leading tornado researcher Ted Fujita who determined that the parent storm produced two tornadoes and not just one. That would reduce the longest track to 109 miles. To date it is still considered the states longest tornado track.