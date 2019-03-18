Thrift store uses technology to spot fake donations

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Thrift stores are great places to score secondhand items for much less money. However, it can be hard to tell if the clothing and accessories on the shelves and racks are legitimate designer items. Rich Demuro went to Goodwill to find out how the thrift store chain is using artificial intelligence to test the authenticity of its donations.

