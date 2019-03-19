× Indianapolis partners with Ford to launch program to improve mobility in the city

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Indianapolis is partnering with Ford to launch a program designed to improve mobility in the city. It’s called the City:One Challenge.

Locally, city leaders are looking to encourage more people to use public transit by making it more accessible, efficient and affordable. The challenge is designed to complement the city’s efforts by facilitating a collaborative process with the community, offering residents the opportunity to share their experiences and suggest ideas for how to solve their most pressing mobility problems.

Throughout the eight-month City:One Challenge program, those who live, work and play in Indianapolis are invited to explore dynamic mobility options focused around their top needs. Ford and Challenge partners also will assist with the community collaboration process and help support the challenge prize of up to $100,000 to fund pilots that test the top solutions.

To get involved, Indianapolis residents can go to the City:One website to share their mobility experiences and sign up for community working sessions. Ford and its collaborators will combine insights from online submissions and the community workshops with advanced data analytics to help shape the issues explored by the Challenge.

The first community workshop will take place on April 17 at the John H. Boner Community Center, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Other workshop dates will be announced in the future. Community members, businesses, startups and innovators can begin submitting ideas for new mobility solutions to the biggest challenges Indianapolis travelers face the week of May 29.

In August, a committee of city officials, community stakeholders and corporate collaborators will select semifinalists to attend a prototyping session and receive mentoring support to refine their ideas before submitting a final pilot proposal. Finally, a panel of judges working with Indianapolis city officials, Ford and its corporate collaborators will award up to $100,000 to fund pilots to test the top proposed solutions.

