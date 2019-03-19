× Judge agrees to move lawsuit against Noblesville shooter’s parents to Marion County

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A judge has agreed to move the lawsuit against the parents of the Noblesville West Middle School shooter out of Hamilton County and into Marion County.

The order granting the transfer of venue to Marion County Superior Court 2 was filed Tuesday.

The parents of shooting survivor Ella Whistler filed the lawsuit. In it, they say the parents of the 13-year-old shooter were negligent and are liable for their son’s actions.

The 13-year-old shot Whistler and science teacher Jason Seaman in May.

FOX59 is not naming the shooter because he was not charged as an adult. He did receive the maximum sentence in the case.

Both families requested the chance of venue.