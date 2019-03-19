× More sunshine today to end winter! Rain showers returning tomorrow…

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts

Skies are clear and temperatures are chilly to open our Tuesday, our last full day of winter! Additional sunshine will be enjoyed again this afternoon, along with milder air will make for a great day (one of the best of the workweek)! Also, winds will remain relatively light too, while temperatures return to seasonal levels.

Clouds will increase this evening and into the overnight with our next rain-maker coming in. It appears our rain chances may briefly start with a light wintry mix tomorrow morning but should be extremely ISOLATED. Greater rain chances by late morning and early afternoon, along the cold front. The combination of rain and clouds will make for a cooler day to open spring.

Sunshine will begin to increase by Thursday afternoon and should take us into the weekend on milder air. 60’s return by Saturday before additional showers end the weekend on Sunday night!