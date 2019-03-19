New generations get a taste of Indiana history in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Pickle-brine fried chicken and beef manhattans are staples at a popular family restaurant. New generations are getting a taste of Indiana history in Noblesville. Sherman stopped by Grindstone Public House to see how they are reinventing some classic menu items.
