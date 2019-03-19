BREAKING: Police search for 8-month-old girl missing from Indianapolis

New report ranks Hamilton as Indiana’s healthiest county

Posted 7:19 AM, March 19, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — A new report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute has ranked Indiana’s 92 counties from healthiest to least.

According to the list, Hamilton county is the overall healthiest county in the state. That’s based on more than 30 factors including poverty, education, housing and jobs.

Doctors Pat Remington and Giridhar Mallya appeared on Fox 59 via satellite to talk more about the new report.

