Officer, driver injured in crash on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An officer and another driver are hurt after a crash on Indy’s west side.

The crash happened on South Lynhurst Drive and West Minnesota Street just before midnight on Monday.

Pictures show heavy damage to the front end of an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department cruiser and a black passenger car.

The officer escaped the crash with injuries that aren’t serious. We don’t know how the other driver is doing.

IMPD hasn’t released much information about what happened, but pieces of both cars were scattered all over the roadway.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.