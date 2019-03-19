× BREAKING: Police search for 8-month-old girl missing from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An 8-month-old girl is missing from Indianapolis, and police are desperate to find her.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding Amiah Robertson.

IMPD sent out the baby’s photo with a vague description of what happened. We spoke with her mother, Amber Robertson, overnight. Amber says Amiah was last seen at a house along South Holmes Avenue on Friday, March 15, 2019.

She says she and her ex-boyfriend (who is not Amiah’s father) were at a Motel 6 on Friday for a date, and he was supposed to take the baby to the babysitter’s. But the babysitter says they never showed up.

Amber and her ex-boyfriend got into an argument over the weekend, and he says he took Amiah to Martinsville, but he wouldn’t say anything else.

“He told me she was in Martinsville. I don’t know anyone that is in Martinsville. I contacted a few people. They said they had not seen her, and he will not release any information to me,” Amber said.

That’s when the baby was reported missing.

“I was scared, worried on where she could be, if she is ok. Im just hoping she is, and that she is safe. And im just…hoping she isn’t with someone that could do any harm to her,” Amber told FOX59.

Amiah is 16 pounds, and she has dark black hair and hazel eyes. She has a birthmark on her shoulder close to her neck.

If you have any information, call 911 immediately.