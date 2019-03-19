Silver Alert issued for 8-month-old girl missing from Indianapolis

Rain expected, snow possible before spring begins Wednesday evening

Posted 6:56 PM, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:58PM, March 19, 2019

RAIN ARRIVING EARLY

Showers are likely for the few remaining hours of winter. The weak low pressure arrives with southerly winds and rainfall for much of Wednesday afternoon. The precipitation arrives early Wednesday and there may be a brief period of mixed wet snow especially over north-central Indiana before a change to all rain.

Rainfall will reach peak coverage early afternoon at nearly 50% of the area, and then diminish in the evening. The threat of rain will likely impact the evening commute.

SPRING BEGINS WEDNESDAY

Spring officially arrives at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday. That is the exact time that the most direct rays of the sun reach the equator. The sun angle and strength of the sun is over two times stronger than what was on December 21, the start of winter.

