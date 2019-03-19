‘Toy Story 4’ trailer teases new adventures for Woody and the gang

The toys are back in town!

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and most of your Toy Story favorites are back in the new trailer for Toy Story 4.

The trailer shows Woody and the gang living with Bonnie after Andy gave her his toys as the end of Toy Story 3.

Bonnie makes a new toy in Forky, but the utensil-turned-plaything isn’t sure life as a toy is for him, since he was “made for soup, salad, maybe chili.”

But when Bonnie takes the toys on a family road trip, Woody is reunited with long-lost love Bo Peep, who’s changed a lot in the intervening years!

The movie hits theaters June 21 and features the voice talents of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Annie Potts and Keanu Reeves.