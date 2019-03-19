Wet Wednesday, rain and a chance of snow possible before spring begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAIN ARRIVING EARLY

Showers are likely for the few remaining hours of winter. The weak low pressure arrives with southerly winds and rainfall for much of Wednesday afternoon. The precipitation arrives early Wednesday and there may be a brief period of mixed wet snow especially over north-central Indiana before a change to all rain.

Rainfall will reach peak coverage early afternoon at nearly 50% of the area then diminish in the evening. The threat of rain will likely impact the evening commute.

SPRING BEGINS WEDNESDAY

Spring officially arrives at 5:58 pm Wednesday, that is the exact time that the most direct rays of the sun reach the equator. The sun angle and strength of the sun is over 2 times stronger that what is was on December 21st, the start of winter.