10-year-old dedicated to helping his neighborhood named Community Hero

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Reese Hamilton is 10 years old, but wiser beyond his years and he’s turning his heart of compassion into action. When violence hit his Indianapolis neighborhood, he decided to do something about it.

Reese galvanized his community, Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD, and other young people to March for Peace.

At 8 years old, he learned about homelessness and it broke his heart.

“About how people don’t have food, don’t have clothes or a place to live,” said Reese. “It makes me feel horrible I just want to help them all.”

And he is! Reese sells dinners so he can raise money for care kits that he passes out to his homeless friends who often wait for him to show up with warmth and a smile.

When Reese isn’t checking on his homeless friends, or organizing marches with the police chief, or even accepting the Trailblazer Award, you might find Reese at a corner like 10th and Sherman on any given Saturday simply spreading kindness, surprising people with kindness packages of candy and a nice note.

His motto is this: “I push myself to the limit every time, every day. Even when I’m sick or tired, I still get up and write a speech or do something that will help my community.”

Reese’s calendar is full with events and service projects he has planned for the year. His biggest event is a peace walk on May 18, 2019.

If you’d like to support Reese’s efforts to bring the community together and get young people involved, you can donate to his GoFundMe page, Reese’s Way.

