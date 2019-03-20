Silver Alert issued for 8-month-old girl missing from Indianapolis

Bloomington man arrested on child molestation, criminal confinement charges

Posted 8:15 PM, March 20, 2019

(Photo By Monroe County Jail)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man has been arrested on charges of child molesting and criminal confinement.

Police say 68-year-old Maurice E. Robinson is facing one charge of child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 year of age, three charges of child molesting/fondling with a child under 14 years of age and one charge of criminal confinement where victim was under 14 years of age.

Robinson is being held at the Monroe County Jail.

This is a developing story. 

