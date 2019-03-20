IMPD investigating items found on near west side; unclear if related to missing baby

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating items found on the city’s near west side.

Police say it’s unclear at this time if the items are related to the case of missing 8-month-old Amiah Robertson.

Several law enforcement vehicles are at the scene near the intersection of McCarty Street and Sadie Street, which is a few blocks away from where Amiah’s mother said she last saw her daughter on Holmes Avenue last Thursday.

IMPD officers say they’re doing their “due diligence in following up on all leads and continue to ask for the public’s assistance in locating the missing baby.”

Amiah remains missing. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.