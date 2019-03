× National Kick Butts day focusing on lowering vaping among teens

INDIANAPOLIS — March 20 is the 24th annual National Kick Butts Day. It’s a day of action to get young people to stop using tobacco products.

This year, the focus is on e-cigarettes. In 2018, there was a 78 percent increase in vaping among high school students.

Anti-tobacco advocates Gustavo Torrez and Sachit Gali spoke to Fox 59 via satellite about e-cigarette use among Indiana teens.