Noblesville police investigate vehicle seat covered with blood and teeth

Posted 5:52 PM, March 20, 2019, by

(Photo By Noblesville Police)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Police Department is investigating a suspicious vehicle seat that was discarded and found in a parking lot.

At roughly 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrived at a Lowe’s parking lot in response to reports of a suspicious item. Police say they found a driver’s or passenger’s side vehicle seat with blood on it and several adult teeth on and around the seat. The seat is believe to have come from a Jeep Wrangler.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding the item found, please contact Detective Sergeant Tim Hendricks at (317) 776-6371 or thendricks@noblesville.in.us. You can also leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.

