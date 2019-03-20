OrthoIndy Dr. Shook Marketplace

Silver Alert issued for 8-month-old girl missing from Indianapolis

An ACL injury is a relatively common knee injury and is a sprain or tear in the anterior cruciate ligament. OrthoIndy sports medicine specialist, Dr. Jonathan Shook talks about symptoms, treatment and recovery for ACL injuries.

