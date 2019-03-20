× Police arrest 2 New Castle men on drug, driving with suspended license charges

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Police arrested two New Castle men on felony drug and driving with a suspended license charges.

Around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, New Castle police say they pulled over a BMW on SR 3 in the area of CR 500 South for driving without headlights on.

Officers found 39-year-old David Floyd of New Castle had been driving while his license was suspended for being a habitual traffic violator. Upon further investigation, police say back seat passenger, Joshua Alley, 32, of New Castle, was found to be in possession of roughly 15 grams of meth.

Both men were taken to the Henry County Jail.

Floyd is facing a felony charge of operating while license suspended as habitual traffic violator.

Alley is facing a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.