Shrimp & Lobster Ravioli for National Ravioli Day

Ingredients

RAVIOLI DOUGH

2 cups durum flour (all-purpose flour will do if you don’t have durum)

2 eggs, beaten

2 teaspoons olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

a little water until the dough comes together

additional egg for egg wash

 

FILLING

2 small lobster tails, pre-cooked and chopped

1 lb shrimp, pre-cooked and chopped small,

-when combined with Lobster should equal 2 cups of meat

2 garlic cloves, diced

1 large shallot, finely chopped

1 teaspoon, limoncello, or lemon juice

¼ cup of ricotta

1 tablespoon, mascarpone cheese

2 teaspoons, chopped parsley

 

LIMONCELLO CREAM SAUCE

4 Tablespoons of limoncello

2 or 3 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 stick of unsalted butter

heavy cream to thicken it up

 

Instructions

The dough comes together really fast when made in a food processor, put the dry ingredients in and pulse, then put wet ingredients down the tube and process until the dough forms a ball. You can also make it by hand. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and let it rest for 20 minutes. This one batch will make about 30 ravioli.

Pre-cook both lobster and shrimp, then cut into small chunks.

Add olive oil to sauté pan, then add garlic and shallot, cook for a couple of minutes, then add in seafood and parsley, toss until coated, then let it cool down.

Put the cooled down mixture into a bowl and add in the ricotta and mascarpone

Roll out your dough and cut into 3 inch circles, brush top with egg wash and place a heaping teaspoon of filling on top.

Fold dough circle in half, into a half moon, and crimp edge with a fork. Place them onto a sheet pan, ready to boil or to be frozen. Freeze them on sheet pan, individually then place into a ziplock bag.

For the sauce, simmer the limoncello and lemon juice together, or just plain lemon juice, then whisk in the butter until well incorporated, then pour in a little cream for thickness. Spoon the sauce onto the Ravioli.

