× Spring arrives today with scattered showers; plus a shift to cooler temperatures!

Live Guardian Radar is quiet now but scattered showers are slowly moving in from the west! It appears most of the morning looks dry and cloudy, along with not being as cold out-the-door. By the afternoon, showers will be in the state, scattered about as temperatures stall in the upper 40’s. Southwest winds will add to the chill at 10-15 mph.

Showers will linger into the overnight, as a cold front passes through the state. This could ultimately change rain to a rain/snow mix by sunrise and continue through the early afternoon. Roads, of course, will be fine and sunshine will likely end our Thursday afternoon.

Friday and into the weekend will be dry and improving as sunshine increases, along with our temperatures! A significant warm-up is on hold but at least some 60’s will be enjoyed both Saturday and Sunday.