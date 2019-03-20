× Spring begins but hints of winter linger on

SPRING 2019

Spring officially begins Tuesday evening and for many, not soon enough. Meteorological spring has been a chilly one again. Each of the past three years, March temperatures in Indianapolis have averaged below normal. This year, 16 of the first 20 days have been below normal with a daily average of 5° below normal.

Sunny days increase as the year wears on and as we put the cold weather months behinds us. Annually March ranks 5th cloudiest of the months but this month sunny days have been stingy. Only 28% of the possible sunshine has been observed so far this Month.

RAIN AND SOME SNOW?

Showers will thin and scattered later Wednesday evening but a shower threat will continue in scattered fashion into early Thursday morning. As wind shift to the northwest and colder air filters in behind a departing low pressure, there could be a few mixed snow flurries and ice pellets along with the raindrops early Thursday. The stretch of below average days will reach seven on Thursday with temperatures only near 50-degrees late day. The normal high moves to 54-degrees Thursday.