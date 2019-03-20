Silver Alert issued for 8-month-old girl missing from Indianapolis

Supporting midsize schools during March Madness

Posted 8:31 AM, March 20, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- March wouldn't be the same without some madness on the court. The NCAA Basketball tournament has begun and some of the mid-major madness is made at an Indianapolis business. Sherman checked out Homefield Apparel to find out how they specialize in small colleges in a big way.

