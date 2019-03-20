× Third scooter company, Spin, coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Watch out Bird and Lime, a third scooter company is coming to Indianapolis.

The Department of Business and Neighborhood Services issued a business license Wednesday for Spin to operate in the Circle City.

The electric scooters have been a point of contention since they were introduced to the city last summer. At one point, they were pulled from the streets because of regulation issues. They returned after the city passed an ordinance.

The City wants to remind residents that scooters are not to be ridden on sidewalks, trails, the Canal Walkway, or at the White River State Park. Also, scooters must be parked upright and left at least 4 feet of unobstructed passageway.