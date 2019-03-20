× Vehicle seat found covered in blood and teeth was involved in suicide, Noblesville police say

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Authorities have determined that a suspicious seat found discarded in a Noblesville parking lot this week was from a vehicle involved in a suicide investigation.

Officers were called to investigate the seat outside of a Lowe’s store Tuesday night. Police said they found the seat with blood and several adult teeth on and around it.

Noblesville police say they were able to locate the owner Thursday and they learned of the suicide, which apparently happened in Pennsylvania in January of this year.

Following the suicide, the owner purchased the vehicle online through a third-party without any prior knowledge of the incident, according to police.