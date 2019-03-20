Weight loss option with Smartbyte

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indiana's adult obesity rate sits at 33%! And let's face it, many of us need all the help we can get when it comes to eating healthier and losing weight. But it can be so hard. Today we are answering questions about another option that might help you. It's called Smartbyte and Dr. Gregory Chernoff is here with Kelly Levesnky who uses the device.

Smartbyte is the first and only FDA cleared device that modifies eating behavior at your mouth. You take smaller bites and are trained to eat slowly and mindfully. This allows your stomach time to tell your brain it is full, so you feel satisfied on less food and fewer calories. Custom fit with embedded sensor. Sensor monitors progress with app and coaching included.

If you would like more information about Dr. Chernoff or Smartbyte we will link you to his web page.

