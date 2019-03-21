Be our guest at Campbell’s Highland Grille

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Campbell's Highland Grille is a family owned and operated Scottish American Grille on State Road 135 in Greenwood. Whether you are looking for a pint and a wee bite, celebrating a team win, meeting family and friend, or gathering after work, Campbell's offers an inclusive, engaging atmosphere.

Relish by sipping on one of our special selections of rotating craft beers, signature cocktails or a traditional single malt scotch whiskey. Come hungry and delight in one of our many appetizers, devour a delicious smash burger, craft your own pizza, or enjoy one of our traditional Scottish dishes-Scotch Eggs, Meat Pie, Bangers and Mash.

We invite sports enthusiasts to join their friends in revelry and catch a game on a number of our flat screen TV's. The Campbell’s and this family have been steadfast soccer champions on Indy’s Southside for decades, and that love is reflected in the restaurant’s special focus on televising The English Premiere League, UEFA League World Cup, and European Championship. Promoting local professional soccer teams Campbell’s will be your official site for its south side fan club. Campbell’s Highland Grille will be the place to rock out your scarf!

