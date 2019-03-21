× Colts agree on $24 million contract with Justin Houston

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts reportedly have made a big splash in the NFL’s free-agent pool: Justin Houston.

The two-year, $24 million agreement was confirmed by a source with knowledge of the situation, and first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Details were not immediately available.

Houston, 30, is the proven pass-rush threat the Colts have missed since career sack leader Robert Mathis retired after the 2106 season. He has 78.5 career sacks in eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, including 18.5 the last two years.

This story will be updated.